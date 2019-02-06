Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Prices Slashed for Limited Period

Xiaomi has announced a price cut for its range of popular budget smartphones including the Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro. The special discount will be applicable starting today until February 8. The handsets get discounts ranging between Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 depending on the variant and can be purchased from the Mi Store as well as Amazon and Flipkart. Xiaomi made the announcement on its official Twitter account.During the sale, the Redmi 6A will be available for Rs 6,499 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model down from its retail price of Rs 6,999. The Redmi 6 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be available for Rs 8,999, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model will be available for Rs 10,999. Buyers will be able to get an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on exchange offer.Lastly, the Redmi 6 Pro is being offered at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, down from Rs 12,999. The 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage model also gets a price cut of Rs 2,000 bringing down the effective price to Rs 8,999.Apart from the price cut, Flipkart will be offering extra 10 percent discount for purchases made using Axis Bank Buzz credit card and an instant discount worth Rs 1,800, and 20GB of additional data to Airtel subscribers.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.