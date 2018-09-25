Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro sale at 12PM: Here Are The Details

Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 Pro will be on sale today at 12 pm. The smartphone will be available for purchase via both mi.com and Amazon India, its official partner for online sale. Redmi 6 Pro is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option will cost Rs 12,999. Both the variants come with Rs. 2,200 cashback from Jio (44 vouchers of Rs. 50 each) and 4.5TB complimentary data on recharges of Rs. 198 and Rs. 299. On Mi.com, Xiaomi is offering customers the option to secure their phone against accidental and liquid damages with Mi Protect, which start at Rs 799. The company is also offering free three-month subscription of Hungama Music. Apart from these offers, Amazon has also listed no cost EMI option for the Redmi 6 Pro.As for its specifications, the new Redmi 6 Pro comes with an aluminium body housing a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 backing its operations. Memory onboard ranges from 32GB to 64GB across variants. The Redmi 6 Pro runs Android Oreo 8.1 based MIUI Global 9.6 operating system. The device is backed by a 4000 mAh battery. Additional features on the Redmi 6 Pro include a fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Mi Band unlock as well as smart unlock at trusted locations. The device offers a dedicated microSD slot along with two SIM slots.In terms of optics, the Redmi 6 Pro sports a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup at the back that comes with AI prowess as per the company. Both the front and the back camera setups on the Redmi 6 Pro offer Portrait mode.Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will be available in Red, Gold, Black and Blue colour options.