Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Sale Today on Amazon And Mi.com at 12 PM

Redmi 6 Pro is all set to go on its first sale in India today. This Xiaomi phone will be available for sale through Amazon and Mi.com from 12pm. The Redmi 6 Pro was launched in two variants, one with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 10,999, and the other with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, priced at Rs 12,999. Now coming to launch offer, customers will get Rs. 500 discount on purchasing the handset using HDFC Bank credit or debit cards. On Mi.com, Jio subscribers can avail instant cashback worth Rs 2,200 when they recharge with the Rs 198/Rs 299 prepaid plans. They will also be eligible to receive 4.5TB of free data.As for its specifications, the new Redmi 6 Pro comes with an aluminium body housing a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 backing its operations. Memory onboard ranges from 32GB to 64GB across variants. The Redmi 6 Pro runs Android Oreo 8.1 based MIUI Global 9.6 operating system. The device is backed by a 4000 mAh battery. Additional features on the Redmi 6 Pro include a fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Mi Band unlock as well as smart unlock at trusted locations. The device offers a dedicated microSD slot along with two SIM slots.In terms of optics, the Redmi 6 Pro sports a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup at the back that comes with AI prowess as per the company. Both the front and the back camera setups on the Redmi 6 Pro offer Portrait mode.Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will be available in Red, Gold, Black and Blue colour options.