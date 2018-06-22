English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Will Have an Option to Hide The Notch, Reveals New Teaser
Xiaomi aims to cater to both who like the notch display and to those who don't.
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (Image: AndroidPure)
Xiaomi is set to come up with its next smartphone on June 25 with the launch of Redmi 6 Pro. Much has been unveiled about the smartphone prior to its launch by various sources and now recent teaser by Xiaomi reveals another interesting feature on the Redmi 6 Pro. As per the recent teaser by the Chinese smartphone maker, the Redmi 6 Pro will come with an option to hide the notch display.
The teaser reveals that the option to hide the notch on the Redmi 6 Pro will be embedded in its software, much like what can be seen on the OnePlus 6. A simple toggle switch in the settings will allow the users to switch from a notch display to a normal display.
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Teaser. (Image Source)
Also read: Vivo Y81 With 6.2-Inch HD+ Notch Display, Face Unlock Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Specifications
The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is likely to feature a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. One of the images that were leaked online show that the alleged Redmi 6 Pro will mostly run MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1. Xiaomi will also add its artificial intelligence features that were recently unveiled with the new MIUI. Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 Pro could come with 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with different RAM and internal storage specifications. There will most likely be a fingerprint sensor at the back along with support for microSD cars. The smartphone will all probability have a 4,000 mAh battery. Xiaomi is expected to provide a dual-lens camera setup at the back with a 12MP primary sensory. Other sensors like Compass, Accelerometer, Light Sensor and Proximity sensor will also be present.
Watch: Comio X1 Note Review | An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Also Watch
The teaser reveals that the option to hide the notch on the Redmi 6 Pro will be embedded in its software, much like what can be seen on the OnePlus 6. A simple toggle switch in the settings will allow the users to switch from a notch display to a normal display.
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Teaser. (Image Source)
Also read: Vivo Y81 With 6.2-Inch HD+ Notch Display, Face Unlock Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Specifications
The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is likely to feature a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. One of the images that were leaked online show that the alleged Redmi 6 Pro will mostly run MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1. Xiaomi will also add its artificial intelligence features that were recently unveiled with the new MIUI. Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 Pro could come with 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with different RAM and internal storage specifications. There will most likely be a fingerprint sensor at the back along with support for microSD cars. The smartphone will all probability have a 4,000 mAh battery. Xiaomi is expected to provide a dual-lens camera setup at the back with a 12MP primary sensory. Other sensors like Compass, Accelerometer, Light Sensor and Proximity sensor will also be present.
Watch: Comio X1 Note Review | An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
Thursday 21 June , 2018 Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes a Perfect Case for the Indian Market?
- Anil Kumble Believes India Can Spin and Win it in England
- Japan Volcano Featured in James Bond Movie Erupts, Ejecting Smoke and Rocks
- BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
- Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Are Incredible Dancers And So Is This Man, Watch Video