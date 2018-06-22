Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Will Have an Option to Hide The Notch, Reveals New Teaser

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Teaser. (Image Source)

Xiaomi is set to come up with its next smartphone on June 25 with the launch of Redmi 6 Pro. Much has been unveiled about the smartphone prior to its launch by various sources and now recent teaser by Xiaomi reveals another interesting feature on the Redmi 6 Pro. As per the recent teaser by the Chinese smartphone maker, the Redmi 6 Pro will come with an option to hide the notch display.The teaser reveals that the option to hide the notch on the Redmi 6 Pro will be embedded in its software, much like what can be seen on the OnePlus 6. A simple toggle switch in the settings will allow the users to switch from a notch display to a normal display.The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is likely to feature a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. One of the images that were leaked online show that the alleged Redmi 6 Pro will mostly run MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1. Xiaomi will also add its artificial intelligence features that were recently unveiled with the new MIUI. Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 Pro could come with 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with different RAM and internal storage specifications. There will most likely be a fingerprint sensor at the back along with support for microSD cars. The smartphone will all probability have a 4,000 mAh battery. Xiaomi is expected to provide a dual-lens camera setup at the back with a 12MP primary sensory. Other sensors like Compass, Accelerometer, Light Sensor and Proximity sensor will also be present.