Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro With Notched Display, AI Dual Cameras, Face Unlock Launched

After the launch of the Redmi 6 and 6A in China recently, Xiaomi have launched the Redmi 6 Pro as well. It is Xiaomi’s first smartphone to feature a tall 19:9 display and iPhone X-like notch, in the budget segment. Xiaomi have launched the Mi Pad 4 tablet alongside the Redmi 6 Pro. The Redmi 6 Pro comes with AI powered dual read cameras which feature scene detection mode to adjust levels automatically to help users click better photos. The smartphone also features AI face unlock along with an AI portrait mode, which fills DSLR-like bokeh effects after detecting between the background and foreground.Xiaomi has offered three storage options, first comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and is priced at RMB 999 (approximately Rs 10,400), second with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage which is priced at RMB 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,500) and the third with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which will cost RMB 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,500).Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 Pro boasts a 5.84-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC clocked at 2GHz. The notch will house the front camera, earpiece and proximity sensors. With regard to connectivity, users will get dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE, GPS, and Wi-Fi. The Redmi 6 Pro comes with a 4,000 mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with the MIUI 10 layer on top.Pictures can be clicked using the dual camera setup at the back featuring a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture with a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. In the front is a 5-megapixel camera for video calling and selfies.Xiaomi have launched the Mi Pad 4 tablet alongside the Redmi 6 Pro. The Mi Pad 4 flaunts an 8-inch full HD (1920×1200 pixels) display with 16:10 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. There is 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage. There is a storage expansion slot if you need extra space.