English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro With Notched Display, AI Dual Cameras, Face Unlock Launched
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 6 Pro along with the Mi Pad 4 tablet.
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro.
After the launch of the Redmi 6 and 6A in China recently, Xiaomi have launched the Redmi 6 Pro as well. It is Xiaomi’s first smartphone to feature a tall 19:9 display and iPhone X-like notch, in the budget segment. Xiaomi have launched the Mi Pad 4 tablet alongside the Redmi 6 Pro. The Redmi 6 Pro comes with AI powered dual read cameras which feature scene detection mode to adjust levels automatically to help users click better photos. The smartphone also features AI face unlock along with an AI portrait mode, which fills DSLR-like bokeh effects after detecting between the background and foreground.
Also read: Xiaomi Looks To Europe as IPO Kicks Off
Pricing:
Xiaomi has offered three storage options, first comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and is priced at RMB 999 (approximately Rs 10,400), second with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage which is priced at RMB 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,500) and the third with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which will cost RMB 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,500).
Specifications and features:
Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 Pro boasts a 5.84-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC clocked at 2GHz. The notch will house the front camera, earpiece and proximity sensors. With regard to connectivity, users will get dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE, GPS, and Wi-Fi. The Redmi 6 Pro comes with a 4,000 mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with the MIUI 10 layer on top.
Pictures can be clicked using the dual camera setup at the back featuring a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture with a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. In the front is a 5-megapixel camera for video calling and selfies.
Xiaomi have launched the Mi Pad 4 tablet alongside the Redmi 6 Pro. The Mi Pad 4 flaunts an 8-inch full HD (1920×1200 pixels) display with 16:10 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. There is 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage. There is a storage expansion slot if you need extra space.
Also Watch: Top 5 Budget Smartphones - Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Also Watch
Also read: Xiaomi Looks To Europe as IPO Kicks Off
Pricing:
Xiaomi has offered three storage options, first comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and is priced at RMB 999 (approximately Rs 10,400), second with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage which is priced at RMB 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,500) and the third with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which will cost RMB 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,500).
Specifications and features:
Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 Pro boasts a 5.84-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC clocked at 2GHz. The notch will house the front camera, earpiece and proximity sensors. With regard to connectivity, users will get dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE, GPS, and Wi-Fi. The Redmi 6 Pro comes with a 4,000 mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with the MIUI 10 layer on top.
Pictures can be clicked using the dual camera setup at the back featuring a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture with a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. In the front is a 5-megapixel camera for video calling and selfies.
Xiaomi have launched the Mi Pad 4 tablet alongside the Redmi 6 Pro. The Mi Pad 4 flaunts an 8-inch full HD (1920×1200 pixels) display with 16:10 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. There is 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage. There is a storage expansion slot if you need extra space.
Also Watch: Top 5 Budget Smartphones - Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Thursday 21 June , 2018 Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani Reveals How Sanjay Dutt Would Con Women to Sleep With Him
- IIFA Awards 2018: Irrfan Khan, Sridevi and Tumhari Sulu Bag Top Honours
- Ayaz Memon: Chandimal Temerity After Sandpaper Gate Boggles the Mind
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes a Perfect Case for the Indian Market?