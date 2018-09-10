Xiaomi Redmi 6 Sale Today on Flipkart, Mi.com at 12 PM

Xiaomi Redmi 6 is all set to go on its first sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Mi.com. The smartphone was launched last week alongside the Redmi 6 Pro, which will first go on sale this Thursday, while the Redmi 6A will go on sale for the first time next week - on September 19. The Xiaomi Redmi 6 comes in two memory configurations with the same 3GB RAM common between them. The 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage variant of Redmi 6 costs Rs. 7,999. The 3GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant costs Rs. 9,499. Flipkart and Mi.com are offering Rs 500 off instant discount for those who purchase the smartphone via an HDFC debit/credit card and EMI-based transactions. Xiaomi on the other hand is offering Mi Protect for an additional Rs 549 and a 3-month Hungama Music subscription for free.The Redmi 6 comes with a smaller 5.45-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 12nm octa-core processor and comes with a 3GB RAM coupled to either a 32GB or a 64GB internal storage. Redmi 6 is backed by a 3000mAh battery and offers fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock and a dedicated microSD slot in addition to dual SIM support. Redmi 6 runs MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.The Remi 6 features a dual 12MP+5MP unit on the back. They come with large pixels, electronic image stabilization for HD video recording, and AI support for portrait mode, and other features. The front 5MP camera provides AI Face Unlock, Age Detection, Beautify Mode, and more.Redmi 6 is going on sale in Black, Blue and Gold colour options. Redmi 6 has WiFi 802.11b/g/n with 2.4G WiFi / WiFi Direct support and Bluetooth 4.2. Sensors on the Redmi 6 are fingerprint sensor, vibration motor, proximity sensor and ambient light sensor.