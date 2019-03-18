Xiaomi Redmi 7 Launch: How to Watch Livestream, Price, Specifications And More

After the Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi will be unveiling the more affordable Redmi 7 in China today. The company is also expected to showcase the China version of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which is expected to be slightly different from Indian version.

The Redmi 7 launch is going to happen today 2PM CST which means you can catch the launch event at 11:30AM in India. Xiaomi is expected to stream the Redmi 7 launch on its website and various other channels. In case you are interested in watching the launch event, you can head over to the dedicated webpage over

here

.

As for the expected price, we could see the new Redmi 7 launch for CNY 700 to CNY 800 which is roughly Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,300. Considering the Redmi Note 7 in India was launched at Rs 9,999, the new Redmi 7 should carry a sub-Rs 9000 price tag in India.

Some features of the Redmi 7 have leaked in the past. CEO Lei Jun has already confirmed that the Redmi 7 would come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, an infrared (IR) blaster port, and a large battery pack. According to a TENAA listing, a Redmi handset with model number M1810F6LE will feature a 6.26-inch HD+ display, 3,900mAh battery, and Android Pie. We are also expecting the handset to come with a Snapdragon 632 processor, 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM variants with 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB of inbuilt storage respectively. At the back, the Redmi 7 will feature a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor.The Redmi 7, would also be offered in a variety of colour options including Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Pink, Purple, Red, and White. Other expected features according to the TENAA listing include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor.