Xiaomi Redmi 7 Launched in India; Goes on Sale From April 29 And Prices Start at Rs 7,999
The Redmi 7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, along with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and comes in three colours.
It sports a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio.
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 7 in India today. The budget smartphone from Redmi’s stable brings a decent set of specifications to the table, and is available in India in two variants. The budget smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, along with an option for either 2GB memory and 32GB storage, or 3GB memory and 32GB storage. While 2GB may seem prohibitively low in today’s day and age, the Redmi 7 is still at par with the configurations that smartphones priced under Rs 10,000 offer.
In terms of other specifications, the Redmi 7 sports a 4,000mAh battery, while to the rear of the phone is a dual camera setup. This setup is powered by a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor that will aid with colours, brightness and depth, including what Xiaomi calls ‘AI portrait mode’. It also gets an 8-megapixel front camera with a waterdrop notch, at the top of the 6.26-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio.
The Redmi 7 will go on sale from April 29, and will be available in three colours — red, blue and black. Prices for the Redmi 7 are Rs 7,999 for the 2GB/32GB variant, and Rs 8,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant. Both the variants will be available in all of the three mentioned colours.
