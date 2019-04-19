English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi 7 to Launch Alongside Redmi Y3 on April 22: Price, Features and More
Thanks to a teaser by Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain, the company also is expected to launch the Redmi 7 along with the new selfie-centric budget handset.
Xiaomi has already confirmed that it will be launching a new selfie-focused smartphone on April 24. The Redmi Y3 is going to be a successor for the Redmi Y2 with a 32-megapixel front camera. Thanks to a teaser by Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain, the company also is expected to launch the Redmi 7 along with the new selfie-centric budget handset.
The teaser repeatedly mentions the number ‘7’ including the milestone of 7 million shipments crossed by the Redmi Y-series phones. Jain also asks "Y 7? RT if you've cracked this puzzle," which pretty much gives away the fact that the Redmi 7 India launch could happen on the same day.
The Redmi 7 has already made its debut in China and a 6.26-inch HD+ 1520x720 resolution display with Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the Snapdragon 632 processor paired with up either 2GB, 3GB or 4GB of RAM. There’s a dual camera at the back with 12-megapixel primary camera with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera to take selfies. The handset also features a 4,000mAh battery and a layer of P2i hydrophobic coating to offer splash-resistance. The handset was announced in three colours, including Comet Blue, Luna Red and Eclipse Black.
7 Mn! 🎉Generation Y loved everything about #Redmi Y series & this is a testament in itself.
We've shipped 7 Mn+ Y series phones since launch & this is going to be much much higher.
Y? You'll know in 7 days! #32MPSuperSelfie #32MP
But Y 7? RT if you've cracked this puzzle. pic.twitter.com/bYRUUFl5TC
— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 18, 2019
