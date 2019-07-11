Xiaomi Redmi 7A to go on Sale Today: Price, Features, Launch Offers and More

Xiaomi will be hosting the first sale of its new entry-level smartphone, the Redmi 7A. Announced a few days back, the new handset is an update to the Redmi 6A and continues to be a compact, inexpensive smartphone for the masses.

The new Redmi 7A features a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440x720 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. There is 2GB of RAM and two storage options of 16GB or 32GB and both variants offer the option to expand the storage further using a microSD card.

At the back there is a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 camera with an LED flash and PDAF while at the front there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. While there is no fingerprint scanner, the handset does offer an AI (Artificial Intelligence) based Face Unlock feature. It is also expected to get AI Scene Detection feature through an over-the-air (OTA) update. Other features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You also get a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support, splash-resistant coating and the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phone comes in three colour options- Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Gold.

The handset will be going on sale today at 12PM and customers can buy the handset on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The handset is priced at Rs 5,999 for the 16GB storage variant, while the 32GB storage option comes at Rs 6,199. Xiaomi is offering an introductory offer where customers get Rs 200 discount on both Redmi 7A variants throughout the month of July. Flipkart on the other hand is offering EMI options, exchange discount, and 5 percent off for Axis Bank Buzz credit card users. If you plan to buy the phone from Mi.com, then you can avail exchange discount, 125GB additional 4G data and Rs 2,200 cashback from Jio, and Mi Protect service starting at Rs 399.