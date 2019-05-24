Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Xiaomi Redmi 7A With Snapdragon 439 Announced: Price, Specifications and More

The new Redmi 7A will go on to replace the Redmi 6A.

News18.com

Updated:May 24, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Xiaomi Redmi 7A With Snapdragon 439 Announced: Price, Specifications and More
The new Redmi 7A will go on to replace the Redmi 6A.
Loading...
Xiaomi has announced a new entry-level smartphone which comes as a successor for the Redmi 6A. The new Redmi 7A was just announced in China, although the price of the handset hasn’t been revealed. The company will reveal the availability and price on May 28 when it is also planning to announce its flagship, the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro.

The Redmi 7A features a compact 5.45-inch IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and an HD+ (1440x720 pixels) resolution. There are no fancy notches or punch-holes, just a regular display with thick bezels around it. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset while memory options include 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage or 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, with an expandable storage option of microSD of up to 256GB.

The handset doesn’t offer a fingerprint scanner but comes with face unlock. At the back, it will have a 13-megapixel camera while at the front a 5-megapixel camera will take care of the selfie business. It also comes with a large 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging. The handset will come with P2i splash resistant certificate, a 3.5mm audio jack and run on Android 9.0 Pie.

(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram