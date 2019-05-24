English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi 7A With Snapdragon 439 Announced: Price, Specifications and More
Xiaomi has announced a new entry-level smartphone which comes as a successor for the Redmi 6A. The new Redmi 7A was just announced in China, although the price of the handset hasn’t been revealed. The company will reveal the availability and price on May 28 when it is also planning to announce its flagship, the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro.
The Redmi 7A features a compact 5.45-inch IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and an HD+ (1440x720 pixels) resolution. There are no fancy notches or punch-holes, just a regular display with thick bezels around it. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset while memory options include 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage or 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, with an expandable storage option of microSD of up to 256GB.
The handset doesn’t offer a fingerprint scanner but comes with face unlock. At the back, it will have a 13-megapixel camera while at the front a 5-megapixel camera will take care of the selfie business. It also comes with a large 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging. The handset will come with P2i splash resistant certificate, a 3.5mm audio jack and run on Android 9.0 Pie.
