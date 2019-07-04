Xiaomi Redmi 7A With Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched in India for Rs 5,999
The Redmi 7A comes as the latest entry-level handset from Xiaomi replacing the Redmi 6A. The smartphone will also come with two-year warranty.
The Redmi 7A comes as the latest entry-level handset from Xiaomi replacing the Redmi 6A. The smartphone will also come with two-year warranty.
Refreshing its entry-level smartphone offering, Xiaomi today launched the Redmi 7A in India. Priced at Rs 5,999, the new handset will be available starting July 11 through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The company is also offering a special two-year warranty for Indian consumers.
The phone features a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440x720 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. On the inside there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 2GB RAM. The handset is being offered with 16GB and 32GB storage options. At the back there is a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 camera with an LED flash and PDAF lens while at the front there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.
Other features include 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support and the handset comes with P2i splash-resistant coating. It will be available in three colour options- Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Gold.
The 16GB variant of the Redmi 7A is priced at Rs 5,999 with the 32GB variant is priced at Rs 6,199. The Chinese smartphone maker is offering Rs 200 discount on the device which essentially makes the price come down to Rs 5,799. The special discount will be available throughout the month of July.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | History Suggests Warner Scores Big Post Birth of His Child
- Priyanka Chopra Goes Barefoot Yet Super Glam in Silk Gown at Sophie Turner's Pre-wedding
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Mourns Sudden Death of Boyfriend with Emotional Post
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rahul Sings Praise of Rohit on Chahal TV
- MG Hector SUV: Warranty, Accessories, Maintenance Packages Explained
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s