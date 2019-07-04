Xiaomi Redmi 7A With Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched in India for Rs 5,999

Refreshing its entry-level smartphone offering, Xiaomi today launched the Redmi 7A in India. Priced at Rs 5,999, the new handset will be available starting July 11 through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The company is also offering a special two-year warranty for Indian consumers.

The phone features a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440x720 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. On the inside there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 2GB RAM. The handset is being offered with 16GB and 32GB storage options. At the back there is a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 camera with an LED flash and PDAF lens while at the front there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Other features include 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support and the handset comes with P2i splash-resistant coating. It will be available in three colour options- Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Gold.

The 16GB variant of the Redmi 7A is priced at Rs 5,999 with the 32GB variant is priced at Rs 6,199. The Chinese smartphone maker is offering Rs 200 discount on the device which essentially makes the price come down to Rs 5,799. The special discount will be available throughout the month of July.