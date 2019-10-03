Xiaomi Redmi 8 With Dual-Cameras, Snapdragon 439 to Launch in India on October 9

Xiaomi is gearing up for yet another smartphone launch on October 9. After launching the entry-level Redmi 8a, the company will now launch the new Redmi 8 next week in India. The info was confirmed by Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain and the handset was recently spotted on Google Play console confirming some of the key specifications.

Jain’s recent tweet includes a teaser which confirms that the smartphone is expected to feature a dual-camera setup at the back. He also confirmed that the Redmi 8 will be a ‘battery champion’ and hints a 4,000mAh battery. A glimpse of the handset was seen during the Redmi 8A launch live stream as well.

Mi fans! Just when you thought the #Diwali action has reached a peak, here's #BatteryCameraAction!Battery champion with 4⃣/_ _ arriving on 9th Oct.It's time to do moooooooore!📸 Click more🔋 Watch more🎮 Play more💾 Store moreRT if you know what's coming. 🔄#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/71LxSA4iyk — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 3, 2019

As mentioned above, the Redmi 8 also seen on Google Play console, suggesting the specifications of the handset. Expect the handset to feature the Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with Adreno 505 GPU and 3GB of RAM. It will have an HD+ 1520x720 pixel resolution display with 320ppi density. Various leaks and renders also point that the handset will have a water drop-style display notch, with vertically aligned dual cameras at the back. The back also features a traditional fingerprint sensor and the Redmi branding. The handset is also expected to run Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and come in four different colour options- Ash, Blue, Green, and Red.

