Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Xiaomi Redmi 8 With Dual-Cameras, Snapdragon 439 to Launch in India on October 9

Xiaomi's new budget handset will be launched next week and is expected to feature a dual-camera and 4,000mAh battery.

Updated:October 3, 2019, 5:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Xiaomi Redmi 8 With Dual-Cameras, Snapdragon 439 to Launch in India on October 9
Xiaomi's new budget handset will be launched next week and is expected to feature a dual-camera and 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi is gearing up for yet another smartphone launch on October 9. After launching the entry-level Redmi 8a, the company will now launch the new Redmi 8 next week in India. The info was confirmed by Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain and the handset was recently spotted on Google Play console confirming some of the key specifications.

Jain’s recent tweet includes a teaser which confirms that the smartphone is expected to feature a dual-camera setup at the back. He also confirmed that the Redmi 8 will be a ‘battery champion’ and hints a 4,000mAh battery. A glimpse of the handset was seen during the Redmi 8A launch live stream as well.

As mentioned above, the Redmi 8 also seen on Google Play console, suggesting the specifications of the handset. Expect the handset to feature the Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with Adreno 505 GPU and 3GB of RAM. It will have an HD+ 1520x720 pixel resolution display with 320ppi density. Various leaks and renders also point that the handset will have a water drop-style display notch, with vertically aligned dual cameras at the back. The back also features a traditional fingerprint sensor and the Redmi branding. The handset is also expected to run Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and come in four different colour options- Ash, Blue, Green, and Red.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram