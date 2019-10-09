Xiaomi Redmi 8 With Snapdragon 439, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features, and More

Xiaomi has today officially launched the Redmi 8 in India. With the announcement, the company now has two handsets under the new Redmi 8 series, the other one being the Redmi 8A. It seems that the company might have the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro next in line. Now the new handset comes is a successor to the Redmi 7 which was launched earlier this year. There are subtle changes in design, although it continues to carry a waterdrop notch design and dual-cameras at the back. But the company has brought some new additions including a new glossy Aura Mirror finish at the back, a bigger battery and USB Type-C port.

The new Redmi 8 features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Now it runs on the same chipset as the Redmi 8A, the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 but you get up to 4GB of RAM. Memory and storage options include 3GB RAM with 32GB of internal storage, and 4GB RAM with 64GB of storage.

In the camera department, there is a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The primary sensor is again similar to the one used on the Redmi 8A and was previously used on the Mi Mix 2S and Poco F1. At the front there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor to take selfies and make video calls. The phone also offers a fingerprint scanner at the back as well as Face Unlock.

The handset also gets the same chunky 5,000mAh battery as the Redmi 8A with support for 18W fast charging. The retail box only comes with a 10W charger. Other features include a dedicated microSD card slot, dual-SIM 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS, infrared, wireless FM radio, splash-resistant P2i coating, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The handset will be offered in Oynx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options

The Redmi 8 will be available for purchase starting at Rs 7,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999. Xiaomi says that the first five million units of the 4GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 7,999. So if you order the 3GB RAM variant, you will be upgraded to the 4GB RAM variant. Sale begins midnight on Saturday, October 12 and will be available through Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

