Xiaomi Redmi 8A Confirmed to Feature USB Type-C, 5000mAh Battery Ahead of Launch

There is no denying that Xiaomi has managed to become the leading smartphone manufacturer in India by offering and maintaining affordable, value for money devices. The company is now gearing up to add a new product to its lineup, specifically in the sub-Rs 10,000 range. The Redmi 8A has been confirmed to launch in India on September 25 and will mark the entry of the Redmi 8 series in India.

Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain had earlier teased the arrival of the phone and had also given us a glimpse of the display, which would include a dot-notch styling. Jain has now revealed that the smartphone will come with a USB Type-C port, along with support for fast charging. Not just this, the teaser also offers the first official glimpse of Redmi 8A.

The tweet by Jain mentions that the Redmi 8A will be coming with a USB Type-C port which will make it one of the first phones in its budget to ditch the microUSB standard. The smartphone will also come with fast charging support, another enticing feature typically not seen much on entry-level smartphones. Jain has also shown the back of Redmi 8A in the same tweet featuring a blue colour finish, along with the single-camera setup and an LED flash.

1st ever look of beautiful #Redmi8A! When we said the #Redmi 8A would have #Dumdaar features, we meant it. It will come with #TypeC port and fast charging support.Probably the ONLY phone in the price segment to have Type-C! RT if excited. #Xiaomi ♥️ #DumdaarRedmi8A pic.twitter.com/ycTGyLvzgk — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 23, 2019

These are the just few new details about Redmi 8A revealed by Jain ahead of the September 25 launch. As we mentioned above, we will see the handset feature a small rounded dot-notch design for the front camera and the 'Redmi' branding on the chin bezel. The Redmi 8A is expected to feature a massive 5,000mAh battery, which will be a significant upgrade over many other Redmi devices that feature a 4,000mAh cell. Expected to be the successor of Redmi 7A that was launch earlier this year, the Redmi 8A is likely to run the latest MIUI 10 on top of Android 9 Pie.

Other features that we can expect include a 6.21-inch HD+ TFT display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels, an octa-core processor and up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The Redmi 8A is expected to come with a 12-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. As far as pricing of Redmi 8A is concerned, it is expected to be on lines with Redmi A series that have been available between Rs 6,000-8,000, so expect a starting price of Rs 5,999.

