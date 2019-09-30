Xiaomi Redmi 8A Going on Sale Today: Price, Features, Offers and More

Xiaomi will be selling its new ‘Dumdaar’ smartphone today, after it went out of stock during the first sale on September 29. Announced last week, the new Redmi 8A is one of the most affordable smartphone offerings from the company. Xiaomi is banking on its large 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging via its USB Type-C port, one of the first smartphones offering the feature at a low price of Rs 6,499.

The handset will be going on sale starting 2PM IST on Mi.com as well as Flipkart. As a part of the Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, you can get 10 percent instant discount if you use an Axis Bank credit or debit card, or ICICI Bank credit card. There will also be a smartphone exchange discount of up to Rs 6,400. If you buy the handset from Mi.com, you can get instant 10 percent off using HDFC Bank cards and EMI options.

The Redmi 8A comes with a new "Aura Wave Grip" design as well as splash-resistant P2i nano-coating. Specifications of the handset include a 6.22-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. On the inside, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable. At the back, there is a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and an LED flash. The smartphone also has an 8-megapixel camera to take selfies. Other features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As mentioned above, the Redmi 8A features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Notably, the handset will be shipped with a 10W charger. It will run on Android 9.0 Pie with the company’s MIUI 10 on top.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 6,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. Colour options include Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red.

