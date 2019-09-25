Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Xiaomi Redmi 8A With Snapdragon 439, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India

The new Redmi 8A features a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging as well as a USB Type-C port.

News18.com

Updated:September 25, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 8A With Snapdragon 439, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
The new Redmi 8A features a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging as well as a USB Type-C port.
The first smartphone from Xiaomi under the Redmi 8 series is here. The new Redmi 8A, the successor to the Redmi 7A was announced today in India. The new handset is the most affordable offering from the company with a starting price of Rs 6,499. The handset comes with a new "Aura Wave Grip" design as well as splash-resistant P2i nano-coating.

For its price, the handset offers impressive features including a waterdrop-style or ‘dot-notch’ display, a chunky 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support and a USB Type-C port.

Specifications of the handset include a 6.22-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. On the inside, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable. At the back there is a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and an LED flash. The smartphone also has an 8-megapixel camera to take selfies. Other features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As mentioned above, the Redmi 8A features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Notably, the handset will be shipped with a 10W charger. It will run on Android 9.0 Pie with the company’s MIUI 10 on top.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 6,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. Colour options include Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red. It will start selling through Flipkart and Mi.com with the first sale commencing on September 29. The handset will be available through Mi Home stores starting September 30.

