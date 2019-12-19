Xiaomi Redmi 9 to Launch in Early 2020 Powered by the Upcoming MediaTek Helio G70 SoC
The Redmi 9 series smartphones are expected to come with the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and Android 10 based MIU1 11on board.
Xiaomi Redmi 8
After launching the Redmi 8 and Redmi Note 8 series this year, Xiaomi is apparently going to roll out the Redmi 9 in the first half of 2020. According to some reports, the phone is most likely going to be powered by the yet-unannounced MediaTek Helio G70 chipset which could be a good bump from the Snapdragon 439 SoC present on the Redmi 8. The report also claims that the upcoming Redmi 9 phones may have a 6.6-inch notched display. The entry-level model will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It will not be a shocker if the Redmi 9 launches with MIUI 11 on board, based on Android 10. Some changes and improvements in the camera department too are being expected from the phone.
Xiaomi had launched the Redmi 8 in India back in October this year with subtle changes in design, although it continued to carry a waterdrop notch design and dual-cameras at the back. The new additions included a new glossy Aura Mirror finish at the back, a bigger battery, and USB Type-C port. The handset currently sells at a starting price of Rs 7,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999. We are expecting that the upcoming Redmi 9 will be priced similarly.
