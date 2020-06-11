Xiaomi Redmi 9 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Quad-Cameras, 5020mAh Battery Goes Official

After launching the Redmi Note 9 series earlier this year, Redmi has unveiled a new smartphone under its affordable segment. Known as the Redmi 9, the smartphone packs four rear cameras, a large 5,020mAh battery and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. Touted as the successor to last year's Redmi 8, the device has a waterdrop-style notch and runs on Android 10 out of the box.

Redmi 9 Specifications

The budget-oriented Redmi 9 sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 X 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 394ppi pixel density, and 400nits brightness with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. As far as the storage and memory are concerned, the handset is available in 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64 GB variants, both offering storage expansion via a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Redmi 9 has a quad-camera setup at the back featuring a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture lens, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Furthermore, the rear camera offers features such as a Kaleidoscope mode, ultra-wide-angle mode, portrait mode, macro mode, and so on. Upfront, the phone is listed to offer an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens that offers portrait mode, screen flash, selfie-timer, HDR, to name a few.

The Redmi 9 also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual-band Wi-Fi, FM radio, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, NFC, and USB Type-C charging port. As mentioned earlier, there is a large 5020mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 fast-charging support and 10W charger.

Redmi 9 Price and Availability

The Redmi 9 has currently been unveiled in Spain with a price tag of 149 Euros (~ Rs 12,800) for the base model, while the top-end model costs 179 Euros (~ Rs 15,400). The phone is currently available in three colour options, namely, Carbon Gray, Sunset Purple, and Ocean Green. While there is no word as to when the phone will be unveiled in the Indian market, the phone will go on sale in Spain on June 18 via online and offline platforms that include Mi.com, Mi stores, Amazon.com, Alcampo, Carrefour, Worten, Phone House and others.