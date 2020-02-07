Xiaomi Redmi 9A Likely to Launch February 11 Alongside Redmi Power Bank

Xiaomi India is expected to launch a new Redmi handset this month, which is most likely going to be the Redmi 9A. Xiaomi India VP Manu Kumar Jain teased the upcoming launch on Twitter, although he didn't give any specifics.

Brace yourselves for the first #Redmi launch of 2020, launching on 11th Feb, 12 noon! #MorePowerToRedmiNot 1️⃣ but 2️⃣ amazing surprises are coming your way! Excited for #DeshKaDumdaarSmartphone?RT this & click here to get notified:https://t.co/diNs9KBh3i#Xiaomi ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/WD4vlSgwNs — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 6, 2020

Redmi India has also put the same graphic, on its official Twitter handle.

Gear up for the first #Redmi launch of 2020, launching on 11th Feb, 12 noon! #MorePowerToRedmiExcited? Click here to get notified: https://t.co/Bf04XZt9Wc pic.twitter.com/tCiBlvOu6Z — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) February 6, 2020

It is safe to expect that the upcoming smartphone will most likely be Redmi 9A which will feature a large 5000mAh battery as mentioned on their official website. In a separate post, Xiaomi has shared an eighteen second-long video clip teasing another product that is set to launch on the same day. The post yet again doesn't mention the product, but it does ask users to guess the new product category. The teaser seems to be for the Redmi power bank which is already selling in China in 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacity variants.

