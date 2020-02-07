Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Xiaomi Redmi 9A Likely to Launch February 11 Alongside Redmi Power Bank

Redmi's upcoming smartphone will most likely be the Redmi 9A and will come with 5,000mAh battery.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 7, 2020, 12:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Xiaomi Redmi 9A Likely to Launch February 11 Alongside Redmi Power Bank
Redmi's upcoming smartphone will most likely be the Redmi 9A and will come with 5,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi India is expected to launch a new Redmi handset this month, which is most likely going to be the Redmi 9A. Xiaomi India VP Manu Kumar Jain teased the upcoming launch on Twitter, although he didn't give any specifics.

Redmi India has also put the same graphic, on its official Twitter handle.

It is safe to expect that the upcoming smartphone will most likely be Redmi 9A which will feature a large 5000mAh battery as mentioned on their official website. In a separate post, Xiaomi has shared an eighteen second-long video clip teasing another product that is set to launch on the same day. The post yet again doesn't mention the product, but it does ask users to guess the new product category. The teaser seems to be for the Redmi power bank which is already selling in China in 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacity variants.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram