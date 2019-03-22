English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi Go First Sale Today, Here’s Everything You Need to Know
You can grab the first Android Go equipped smartphone from Xiaomi via the first sale which is happening today at 12 noon.
The first Android Go smartphone from Xiaomi, the Redmi Go, was announced just two days back in India. The affordable entry-level handset will witness its first sale today on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores starting 12 PM.
Apart from running on the light version of Android Go the smartphone features a 3,000mAh battery, a 5-inch HD display, preloaded Google-Go apps, and support for over 20 Indian languages. The company had mentioned during the launch that the smartphone will also come with Google Assistant support in Hindi and Hinglish language options.
The Redmi Go is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset clocked at 1.4GHz, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. In the camera department, you get an 8-megapixel sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front. It runs on Android Go edition based on Android 8.1 Oreo and the battery is rated at 3,000mAh battery. Other features include a microUSB port, dual-SIM capability, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and storage expansion of up to 256GB.
The smartphone has been priced at Rs 4,499 and as a promotional offer, Reliance Jio customers get a Rs 2,200 cashback as well as 100GB data free of cost. Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options and an extra 5 percent off for customers using Axis Bank Buzz credit card.
