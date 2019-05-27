Xiaomi Redmi Go Now Available With 16GB of Inbuilt Storage

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi seems to have started selling a 16GB internal storage variant of the Redmi Go. The smartphone is one of the few Android Go devices currently available in India and was originally launched with 8GB of internal storage. Just like the previous version, the new variant also come with the option of expanding the storage further using a microSD card.The handset features a 5-inch LCD display with a 1280x720p resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset clocked at 1.4GHz, paired with 1GB of RAM. In the camera department, you get an 8-megapixel sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front. It runs on Android Go edition based on Android 8.1 Oreo and the battery is rated at 3,000mAh battery. Other features include a microUSB port, dual-SIM capability, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and storage expansion of up to 256GB.The new 16GB storage variant of the smartphone has been priced at Rs 4,799 which is probably a way better deal than the 8GB variant that sells for Rs 4,499. The handset will be available from Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Flipkart in both black and blue colour options.