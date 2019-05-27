English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi Go Now Available With 16GB of Inbuilt Storage
The new 16GB storage variant of the smartphone has been priced at Rs 4,799 which is probably a way better deal than the 8GB variant that sells for Rs 4,499
The new 16GB storage variant of the smartphone has been priced at Rs 4,799 which is probably a way better deal than the 8GB variant that sells for Rs 4,499
Loading...
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi seems to have started selling a 16GB internal storage variant of the Redmi Go. The smartphone is one of the few Android Go devices currently available in India and was originally launched with 8GB of internal storage. Just like the previous version, the new variant also come with the option of expanding the storage further using a microSD card.
The handset features a 5-inch LCD display with a 1280x720p resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset clocked at 1.4GHz, paired with 1GB of RAM. In the camera department, you get an 8-megapixel sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front. It runs on Android Go edition based on Android 8.1 Oreo and the battery is rated at 3,000mAh battery. Other features include a microUSB port, dual-SIM capability, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and storage expansion of up to 256GB.
The new 16GB storage variant of the smartphone has been priced at Rs 4,799 which is probably a way better deal than the 8GB variant that sells for Rs 4,499. The handset will be available from Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Flipkart in both black and blue colour options.
The handset features a 5-inch LCD display with a 1280x720p resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset clocked at 1.4GHz, paired with 1GB of RAM. In the camera department, you get an 8-megapixel sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front. It runs on Android Go edition based on Android 8.1 Oreo and the battery is rated at 3,000mAh battery. Other features include a microUSB port, dual-SIM capability, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and storage expansion of up to 256GB.
The new 16GB storage variant of the smartphone has been priced at Rs 4,799 which is probably a way better deal than the 8GB variant that sells for Rs 4,499. The handset will be available from Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Flipkart in both black and blue colour options.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zip-Zap-Zoom: Prabhas Takes on the World in New Saaho Poster
- Nitin Gadkari Birthday: All the Development Work In India by Minister for Road Transport and Highways
- Vodafone Youth Offer on Prime is Giving You an Amazon Prime Subscription at Only Rs 499
- PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 Patch Notes: Deathmatch Mode, MVP Emotes, and More
- Gaming Disorder is Now on The World Health Organization’s List of Diseases
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results