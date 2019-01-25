English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi Go specifications Leaked, Price Expected to be Under Rs. 5,000 in India

In a recent development all the key specifications, as well as features of the Xiaomi Redmi Go smartphone, have been leaked even before the company has made its plan of launching the smartphone in India.

News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is expected to launch its new budget-friendly smartphone 'Xiaomi Redmi Go' along with the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. In a recent development all the key specifications, as well as features of the Xiaomi Redmi Go smartphone, have been leaked even before the company has made its plan of launching the smartphone in India.

Full specs and pictures of the Xiaomi Redmi go phone have been leaked by Revu website and also leakster Ishan Agarwal on Thursday night. The renders show that the Redmi Go will look like a very basic phone and with a single camera on both front and back.




Xiaomi Redmi Go comes with a 5.0-inch 16:9 LCD display with HD resolution, 300 nits of brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio and 72% NTSC colour gamut. It runs on entry-level Snapdragon 425 processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of built-in storage. The phone supports expandable storage up to 128GB via microSD.

For optics, there could be an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size and LED Flash while at the front, there could be a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone comes with Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, microUSB, and 3,000mAh battery. On the software front, it runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition).

Edited by: ---
