Xiaomi Redmi Go India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
Xiaomi is hinting that its next phone (Xiaomi Redmi Go) will come with a lot of India-focused features. The phone will support up to 20 Indian languages.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is all set to launch its first Android Go Edition device, the Xiaomi Redmi Go in the Indian market today. The event will be live streamed on the Xiaomi India YouTube channel, and a dedicated microsite on Mi.com has already been created. The company had sent out invites last week where the word ‘GO’ was highlighted in the invite, followed by hashtag #MiForYou, confirming the launch on Redmi Go in India. According to reports, Xiaomi Redmi Go will be priced under Rs 5,000 in India.
Xiaomi is hinting that its next phone will come with a lot of India-focused features. The phone will support up to 20 Indian languages. It will also have Google Assistant with support for Hindi language. Redmi Go smartphone features a 5-inch HD screen with 1280 x 720 pixel resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 296 PPI and 1000 contrast ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor backed by Adreno 308 GPU and paired with 1GB RAM. There is 8GB of internal storage, which can further be expanded up to 128GB with a microSD card slot.
Redmi Go runs on Google's Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) and comes pre-installed with customised apps like Gmail Go, Assistant Go, Maps Go, etc. For the unintended, Google announced its ambitious Android Oreo Go edition. The Go edition was first announced at Google I/O 2017 and it meant for low-end devices that run with 512MB to 1GB of memory.
