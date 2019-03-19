Xiaomi Redmi Go With Snapdragon 425, Android Go Launched for Rs 4,499

After announcing the Redmi Note 7 and the Note 7 Pro in India, Xiaomi has now announced its first Android Go based smartphone. The Redmi go, which was originally announced back in January, is now finally making its way to India.The handset features a 5-inch LCD display with a 1280x720p resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset clocked at 1.4GHz, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. In the camera department, you get an 8-megapixel sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front. It runs on Android Go edition based on Android 8.1 Oreo and the battery is rated at 3,000mAh battery. Other features include a microUSB port, dual-SIM capability, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and storage expansion of up to 256GB.Now since it is running on the lightweight Android Go edition, the specifications aren’t very attractive. However, the OS has been specifically designed for such low-end hardware equipped devices. Expect all the Google Go apps with a stock Android interface.The smartphone has been priced at Rs 4,499 and will be available via its sale on March 22 at 12 noon via Mi.com and Flipkart. Reliance Jio customers get a Rs 2,200 cashback as well as 100GB data free of cost.