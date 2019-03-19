English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi Go With Snapdragon 425, Android Go Launched for Rs 4,499
The new Redmi Go is the company's new entry-level smartphone with light version of Google apps.
The new Redmi Go is the company's new entry-level smartphone with light version of Google apps.
Loading...
After announcing the Redmi Note 7 and the Note 7 Pro in India, Xiaomi has now announced its first Android Go based smartphone. The Redmi go, which was originally announced back in January, is now finally making its way to India.
The handset features a 5-inch LCD display with a 1280x720p resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset clocked at 1.4GHz, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. In the camera department, you get an 8-megapixel sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front. It runs on Android Go edition based on Android 8.1 Oreo and the battery is rated at 3,000mAh battery. Other features include a microUSB port, dual-SIM capability, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and storage expansion of up to 256GB.
Now since it is running on the lightweight Android Go edition, the specifications aren’t very attractive. However, the OS has been specifically designed for such low-end hardware equipped devices. Expect all the Google Go apps with a stock Android interface.
The smartphone has been priced at Rs 4,499 and will be available via its sale on March 22 at 12 noon via Mi.com and Flipkart. Reliance Jio customers get a Rs 2,200 cashback as well as 100GB data free of cost.
The handset features a 5-inch LCD display with a 1280x720p resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset clocked at 1.4GHz, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. In the camera department, you get an 8-megapixel sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front. It runs on Android Go edition based on Android 8.1 Oreo and the battery is rated at 3,000mAh battery. Other features include a microUSB port, dual-SIM capability, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and storage expansion of up to 256GB.
Now since it is running on the lightweight Android Go edition, the specifications aren’t very attractive. However, the OS has been specifically designed for such low-end hardware equipped devices. Expect all the Google Go apps with a stock Android interface.
The smartphone has been priced at Rs 4,499 and will be available via its sale on March 22 at 12 noon via Mi.com and Flipkart. Reliance Jio customers get a Rs 2,200 cashback as well as 100GB data free of cost.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No Trophy, No Regrets as Federer Departs Indian Wells for Miami
- Christchurch Aftermath: Dev Patel’s Film On 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks Pulled Down From Theatres in New Zealand
- Here's Why Shraddha Kapoor Was Replaced by Parineeti Chopra in Saina Nehwal Biopic
- IPL 2019: Buttler One of World's Most 'Destructive Batsman' - Smith
- Hyundai and Kia Invest $300 Million in Ola, Focus on Smart Mobility Solutions
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results