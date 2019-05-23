English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi K20 First Image Shared by India Head Manu Kumar Jain
Here is your first look at the upcoming flagship from Redmi.
The Redmi K20 launch event is only days away. While the company has been creating quite a buzz around for a while now, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain has given us an early preview of the device.
From the picture we can see that the smartphone features a triple camera arrangement at the back. It also seems to have a glass finish with an interesting colour which looks like a mix of red along with hues of pink and violet. Jain also mentions in his tweet that the photo is not a render, but an actual picture of the handset.
The Redmi K20 is expected to compete with OnePlus and from various leaks and rumours, the handset is going to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor and could on to be the most affordable handset with the flagship SoC. WIth that expect a full-view 6.39-inch AMOLED notch-less display with an in-display fingerprint reader along with Gorilla Glass 6 protection.
The triple camera setup at the back could include 48-megapixel primary sensor, an ultrawide lens on an 8-megapixel sensor and a telephoto lens on a 16-megapixel sensor. It is also expected to feature a pop-up camera with a 20-megapixel sensor. The company has already confirmed that the handset will feature a 4,000mAh battery possibly with 27W fast charging. Other features that we expect are Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10, and possible memory variants of 6GB and 8GB.
The first official look of #Flagship #Killer 2.0!! Smoking hot 🔥 🔥— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 22, 2019
Looks stunningly beautiful ❤️❤️ RT if you agree! 🔄
(PS: this is a real picture of the phone, not a rendition.) #Xiaomi ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/Uea3az0sQ9
