Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro Can be Pre-Booked on 12 July via Special ‘Alpha Sale’

The Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro are headed their way to India and as confirmed by Xiaomi, the phones will be launched on July 17. The new flagships under the Redmi brand created quite a buzz during its China launch and Xiaomi India seems to be hyped up as well. The company has announced a special pre-booking sale for the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro ahead of the launch. Customers can book either of the phones on July 12 from 12PM on Flipkart or Mi.com and reserve a unit for themselves by paying a nominal amount.

The Alpha Sale will let users pre-book a Redmi K20 or a K20 Pro for Rs 855. By paying the amount, customers basically reserve a unit for themselves and will be guaranteed a Redmi K20 or Redmi K20 Pro purchase during the first sale which should be announced at the launch event. After paying the reserve amount, customers will get a coupon through the Alpha Sale, which can be used to get an assured unit. If a customer doesn’t redeem the coupon, the reservation amount will be refunded.

The Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution display with a 91.9 percent screen to body ratio, DC dimming support, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and the company has clocked one of the cores at 2.85GHz, three cores at 2.42GHz, and four at 1.8GHz, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There is a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary camera with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, dual SIM support, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of the connectivity options, you will get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC on the smartphone.

The K20, on the other hand, is a lighter version, but you get all the features from the Pro except the processor which is a Snapdragon 730 with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Redmi K20 Pro was announced in Glacier Blue, Flame Red, Carbon Fiber Black colours while the Redmi K20 in Glacier Blue and Flame Red colours.