Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro Launching in India on July 17, Here are all the Details

The new Redmi K20 Pro and K20 will make the top tier of Xiaomi's budget lineup under the Redmi brand.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 2:54 PM IST
Xiaomi has finally announced the launch date for the Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro in India. A few weeks back, the company had confirmed that the handset would be launched in India by mid-july and committing to its promise, the Chinese tech giant has now confirmed that it will be launching the handset on July 17.

The Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution display with a 91.9 percent screen to body ratio, DC dimming support, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and the company has clocked one of the cores at 2.85GHz, three cores at 2.42GHz, and four at 1.8GHz, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There is a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary camera with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, dual SIM support, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of the connectivity options, you will get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC on the smartphone.

The K20, on the other hand, is a lighter version, but you get all the features from the Pro except the processor which is a Snapdragon 730 with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Redmi K20 Pro was announced in Glacier Blue, Flame Red, Carbon Fiber Black colours while the Redmi K20 in Glacier Blue and Flame Red colours. In China, the Redmi K20 Pro was launched with a starting price of CNY 2,499 (Rs 25,500 approx) for the 6GB + 64GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB was announced at CNY 2,599 (Rs 26,500 approx). The top of the line 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,999 (Rs 30,500 approx).

