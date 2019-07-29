Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro to go on Sale Today: Price, Features, Offers and More
The Redmi K20 and K20 Pro will be available starting at 12 noon today on Flipkart and Mi.com.
The Redmi K20 and K20 Pro are yet again going on sale today. If you are interested, the new handsets can be purchased from Flipkart and Mi.com starting today at 12PM. The two handsets strive to be the best smartphones in the sub-premium category and have received positive feedback from reviewers and consumers.
The Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch AMOLED Full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution display with a 91.9 percent screen to body ratio, HDR support, DC dimming, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and the company has clocked one of the cores at 2.85GHz, three cores at 2.42GHz, and four at 1.8GHz, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
There is a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary camera with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, dual SIM support, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of the connectivity options, you will get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC on the smartphone.
The K20, on the other hand, is a lighter version, but you get all the features from the Pro with some exceptions. Firstly, the processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 48-megapixel sensor is a Sony IMX582 which is almost similar but supports 4K videos at 30fps and not 60fps. Also, this one supports up to 18W fast charging.
The Redmi K20 is being offered in two variants, 6GB with 64GB storage and 6GB with 128GB storage which are priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively. The K20 Pro is offered in 6GB RAM with 128GB storage for Rs 27,999 and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage for Rs 31,999. Both handsets will be offered in three colour options- Carbon black, Flame red, Glacier blue.
If you buy either of the handsets from Flipkart you can get 5 percent cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, Rs 1,000 off on ICICI Bank card EMI transactions, 5 percent cash back on HDFC Bank debit cards, and extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. There is also a no-cost EMI option. If you buy the handset from Mi.com, you can avail Rs 1,000 off on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, Mi Screen Protect service, no-cost EMI options, and double data and unlimited calling along with AirtelThanks benefits.
