Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and K20 Launched at Rs 21,999: Here's Everything You Need to Know

The latest flagships from Xiaomi under the Redmi brand are finally here in India. The new Redmi K20 Pro and the K20 have been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 21,999. The new handsets spearhead the Redmi brand into competing against OnePlus by offering high-end features at an even more affordable price range.

The Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch AMOLED Full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution display with a 91.9 percent screen to body ratio, HDR support, DC dimming, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and the company has clocked one of the cores at 2.85GHz, three cores at 2.42GHz, and four at 1.8GHz, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There is a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary camera with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, dual SIM support, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of the connectivity options, you will get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC on the smartphone.

The K20, on the other hand, is a lighter version, but you get all the features from the Pro with some exceptions. Firstly, the processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 48-megapixel sensor is a Sony IMX582 which is almost similar, but supports 4K videos at 30fps and not 60fps. Also, this one supports up to 18W fast charging.

The Redmi K20 is being offered in two variants, 6GB with 64GB storage and 6GB with 128GB storage which are priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively. The K20 Pro is offered in 6GB RAM with 128GB storage for Rs 27,999 and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage for Rs 31,999. Both handsets will be offered in three colour options- Carbon black, Flame red, Glacier blue.

While the K20 Pro is now the most affordable handset with the high-end Snapdragon 855 chipset, the K20 is the first handset in India to feature the new Snapdragon 730. The first sale will commence on July 22 at 12PM noon on Flipkart and Mi.com. Customers who participated in the Alpha Sale can complete their transactions on Mi.com and Flipkart.com starting 8PM today (July 17) where all Aplpha Sale customers will be eligible for a Rs 2000 cashback upon using ICICI Bank credit cards.