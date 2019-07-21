Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
2-min read

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and K20 Launched at Rs 21,999: Here's Everything You Need to Know

With a starting price of Rs 21,999 for the K20 and Rs 27,999 for the K20 Pro, Xiaomi seems to have taken the throne of the value champion.

Kunal Khullar | News18.com@kunalneo

Updated:July 21, 2019, 4:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and K20 Launched at Rs 21,999: Here's Everything You Need to Know
With a starting price of Rs 21,999 for the K20 and Rs 27,999 for the K20 Pro, Xiaomi seems to have taken the throne of the value champion.
Loading...

The latest flagships from Xiaomi under the Redmi brand are finally here in India. The new Redmi K20 Pro and the K20 have been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 21,999. The new handsets spearhead the Redmi brand into competing against OnePlus by offering high-end features at an even more affordable price range.

The Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch AMOLED Full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution display with a 91.9 percent screen to body ratio, HDR support, DC dimming, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and the company has clocked one of the cores at 2.85GHz, three cores at 2.42GHz, and four at 1.8GHz, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There is a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary camera with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, dual SIM support, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of the connectivity options, you will get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC on the smartphone.

The K20, on the other hand, is a lighter version, but you get all the features from the Pro with some exceptions. Firstly, the processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 48-megapixel sensor is a Sony IMX582 which is almost similar, but supports 4K videos at 30fps and not 60fps. Also, this one supports up to 18W fast charging.

The Redmi K20 is being offered in two variants, 6GB with 64GB storage and 6GB with 128GB storage which are priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively. The K20 Pro is offered in 6GB RAM with 128GB storage for Rs 27,999 and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage for Rs 31,999. Both handsets will be offered in three colour options- Carbon black, Flame red, Glacier blue.

While the K20 Pro is now the most affordable handset with the high-end Snapdragon 855 chipset, the K20 is the first handset in India to feature the new Snapdragon 730. The first sale will commence on July 22 at 12PM noon on Flipkart and Mi.com. Customers who participated in the Alpha Sale can complete their transactions on Mi.com and Flipkart.com starting 8PM today (July 17) where all Aplpha Sale customers will be eligible for a Rs 2000 cashback upon using ICICI Bank credit cards.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram