Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Gets Price Cut, Now Available For Rs 24,999

The Redmi K20 Pro has received a permanent price cut and will now be available at a starting price of Rs 24,999.

Updated:January 23, 2020, 3:06 PM IST
The Redmi K20 Pro. (Photo: News18.com/Kunal Khullar)
Xiaomi India has announced a price cut for its current flagship, the Redmi K20 Pro. The company had been selling the handset at the reduced starting price of Rs 25,999 via various sales in the past few months. However, it has now announced a permanent price cut for the device. The revised price now stands at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM variant.

The Redmi K20 Pro was launched in India alongside the Redmi K20 in July 2019. It features a 6.39-inch AMOLED Full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution display with a 91.9 percent screen to body ratio, HDR support, DC dimming, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and the company has clocked one of the cores at 2.85GHz, three cores at 2.42GHz, and four at 1.8GHz, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There is a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary camera with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, dual SIM support, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of connectivity options, you get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC on the smartphone. The handset is offered in three colour options- Carbon black, Flame red, Glacier blue.

