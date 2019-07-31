Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Sale Today at 12PM: Price, Specifications, and More
The Redmi K20 and K20 Pro were announced earlier this month and feature an AMOLED display, pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, a triple-rear camera and more.
Xiaomi’s new top of the line handsets under the Redmi series, the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro are going on sale yet again. Customers can head to Flipkart or Mi.com to purchase either of the handsets as the sale begins at 12 noon.
The Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch AMOLED Full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution display with a 91.9 percent screen to body ratio, HDR support, DC dimming, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and the company has clocked one of the cores at 2.85GHz, three cores at 2.42GHz, and four at 1.8GHz, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
There is a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary camera with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, dual SIM support, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of the connectivity options, you will get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC on the smartphone.
The K20, on the other hand, is a lighter version, but you get all the features from the Pro with a few exceptions. Firstly, the processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 48-megapixel sensor is a Sony IMX582 which is almost similar, but supports 4K videos at 30fps and not 60fps. Also, this one supports up to 18W fast charging.
The Redmi K20 is being offered in two variants, 6GB with 64GB storage and 6GB with 128GB storage which are priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively. The K20 Pro is offered in 6GB RAM with 128GB storage for Rs 27,999 and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage for Rs 31,999. Both handsets will be offered in three colour options- Carbon black, Flame red, Glacier blue.
Customers can get 5 percent cashback when using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card or HDFC Bank debit cards. There is also a flat Rs 1,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit card and debit card EMI transactions and you can opt for a no-cost EMI option as well. Mi.com also offering Rs 1,000 off on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions and is offering exchange discounts, and two claims of Mi Screen Protect.
