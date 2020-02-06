Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Will Come With 4,700mAh Battery, 33W Fast Charge Support

After launching the Redmi K30 and K30 5G, Xiaomi is expected to bring the Pro variant of the handset. Last month the handset had made its way to Geekbench confirming some of the specifications including an 8GB RAM variant and the new Snapdragon 865 chipset.

A new leak now suggests that the upcoming Redmi K30 Pro could feature a large 4,700mAh battery and support 33W fast charging support. For comparison, the Redmi K30 comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charge support. The info comes from Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station who has also confirmed that the Redmi K30 Pro will not feature a curved display and will have the same flat display as the K30.

It is also expected that the Redmi K30 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary camera with the new Sony IMX686 sensor. This means that cameras will be similar to the Redmi K30.

We recently saw the Redmi K30 launching in India as the Poco X2. The smartphone comes with the Snapdragon 730G SoC, making it a direct competitor to the Realme X2. It features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) hole-punch LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

At the back, there is a quad-camera setup including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 1/1.7-inch sensor, with a 6P lens system offering an f/1.89 aperture. This is paired to a 5-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with 120-degree wide-angle lens. At the front, there is a dual selfie camera setup with a 20-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Just like the Redmi K30, there is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 27W fast charge support. The company is bundling the high-capacity charger in the box, and it is the same as the company previously launched alongside the Redmi K20 and K20 pro. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, dual-SIM slots, IR blaster, P2i water repellant coating, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

