Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

The Redmi K30 Pro will be coming with the powerful Snapdragon 865 processor and 8GB of RAM.

News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2020, 12:05 PM IST
The Redmi K30 and K30 5G were recently launched in China and it seems that the K30 Pro is just around the corner. The handset was spotted at the TENAA back in December and the handset has now made its way to Geekbench.

The benchmark listing has revealed that the device will come in an 8GB RAM variant and will be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 865 chipset. Geekbench lists this as an "ARM implementer 65 architecture 8 variant 1 part 3341 revision 0" which is similar to another Geekbench listing of the OnePlus 8 Pro. The alleged K30 Pro scored 903 on single-core and a multi-core score of 3,362 in Geekbench 5. These scores are reportedly close to the Snapdragon 865 reference device that Qualcomm showed at the Snapdragon Summit 2019 in December.

The Redmi K30 Pro is expected to launch sometime after February or once the company announces the Mi 10 series. The handset should carry the same design as the Redmi K30 with a punch-hole display on the front for its dual-selfie cameras and a vertically aligned triple camera at the back. We can also expect a 120Hz IPS LCD display, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 4,500mAh battery and support for at least 30W fast charging.

