Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Series Spotted on Certification Listing; May Include 108-Megapixel Camera

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 series earlier this year with the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Now, the company seems to be working on bringing a Redmi Note 10 series as the smartphone was allegedly spotted on Russia's EEC certifications site last week. The smartphones were also spotted on a 3C certification listing, further hinting at Xiaomi's next Redmi Note series being in the works. The 3C listing hints at the possible charging specifications of two Redmi smartphones, believed to be from the Redmi Note 10 series.

The 3C listing shows two Redmi phones with the model number M2007J22C and M2007J12C. The smartphone with model number M2007J22C is expected to support up to 22.5W fast charging, while the M2007J17C could support 33W fast charging. Both smartphones are also expected to come with 5G support, the 3C listing first spotted by NDTV Gadgets 360 hinted. Another Redmi smartphone with model number M2007J22G was spotted on Russia's EEC certification listing. Now, this is a similar model number to the M2007J22C. It is said that the last letter in a codename usually suggests the country of launch, hence the 'C' and the 'G' in the abovementioned codename could refer to the Chinese and the Global variant of the same smartphone.

While Xiaomi has not revealed anything about a Redmi Note 10 series being in the works, the smartphone has been subject to leaks and rumours in the past weeks. The Redmi Note 10 series is speculated to come with a 108-megapixel primary camera, according to a recent leak from a known tipster. Further, the smartphone is expected to be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 820 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Redmi Note 10 series is further expected to come with Android 10 out-of-the-box.