Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Series With 120Hz Display And 67W Fast Charging Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro Series in India on Wednesday, which now includes the new Pro Plus variant for buyers. Redmi Note 11 Pro is the elder brother of the regular Redmi Note 11 lineup and the brand has decided to simplify its products for buyers in India this year.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is a 4G device, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus offers 5G support. Redmi Note 11 Pro series prices in India start from Rs 17,999 giving it the right push for an upgraded mid-range phone in 2022.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro And Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Specifications

Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus get a 6.67-inch 120Hz display with support for Full HD+ resolution. The screen also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, which offers 1200 nits of peak brightness and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The punch hole cut out is at the top which increases the viewing real estate.

Redmi Note 11 Pro is a 4G device as it gets the MediaTek Helio G96 processor, with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The storage option is limited to the 128GB variant for the Pro model. Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G comes powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset which you can get with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Both the phones get MIUI 13 version which is still based on the Android 11 operating system.

Xiaomi has equipped the Redmi Note 11 Pro series with a primary 108-megapixel sensor, but the 11 Pro gets a quad rear camera setup that includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. While the 11 Pro Plus has a triple rear camera module which misses out on the 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Plus come loaded with a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging via USB Type C interface. And the good thing is Xiaomi is offering the charger in the box.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro And Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Prices In India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro prices in India start from Rs 17,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB RAM model of this phone comes for Rs 19,999. Redmi Note 11 Pro’s first sale in India is on March 23.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus has been priced at Rs 19,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options come for Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively. The first sale date for this phone is lined up on March 23.

