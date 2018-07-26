Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 in China Gets a 6GB RAM And 128GB Storage Variant

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (Note 5 Pro in India) has received a new 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option in China. The device is already available in 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB in China and now, the new variant has joined the list. Xiaomi will start selling the new variant in China on July 27. The new variant will be available in all five colour options. It is currently unknown if the 128GB storage variant will be available in other markets like India. The price of the new variant has been set as 1699 Yuan (approx. Rs 17,100).In terms of specifications, existing Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.