Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Buyers to Get Free Mi Earphones During Mi Fan Festival
None of the Xiaomi smartphones come bundled with earphones.
Xiaomi is offering Mi earphones along with the Redmi Note 5 Pro during its Mi Fan Festival sale. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
Xiaomi's upcoming Mi Fan Festival scheduled for April 5 and 6 has some interesting offers for the Mi Fans. One such offer includes a set of earphones available as a coupled offering along with Xiaomi's recently launched budget smartphone, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.
Mi earphones, which are available in the price range of Rs 399 to Rs 1,699, will be available along with any Redmi Note 5 Pro unit purchased during the Mi Fan Festival. Xiaomi, however, has not specified which of the Mi earphones will be coupled in the offer.
Also read: Xiaomi Launches Gift Card Program on Mi.com: Here's How to Buy And Redeem The Cards
As for the specifications of the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a similar display as the Redmi Note 5, same operating system and the battery efficiency.
The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.
Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
