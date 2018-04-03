Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Buyers to Get Free Mi Earphones During Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's upcoming Mi Fan Festival scheduled for April 5 and 6 has some interesting offers for the Mi Fans. One such offer includes a set of earphones available as a coupled offering along with Xiaomi's recently launched budget smartphone, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.Mi earphones, which are available in the price range of Rs 399 to Rs 1,699, will be available along with any Redmi Note 5 Pro unit purchased during the Mi Fan Festival. Xiaomi, however, has not specified which of the Mi earphones will be coupled in the offer.As for the specifications of the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a similar display as the Redmi Note 5, same operating system and the battery efficiency.The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.