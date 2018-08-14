Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Finally Available Via Open Sale in India

Redmi Note 5 Pro will now be available in open sales, with Xiaomi ending flash sales for the phone. Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in two variants: 4GB RAM+64GB storage at Rs 14,999 while there’s a 6GB RAM option with 64GB storage for Rs 16,999. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 14,000 off on exchange for another phone as well. There’s a Jio data offer on the phone as well with Rs 2,200 instant cash back and up to 4.5TB of extra data. Flipkart customers will get 5 percent discount on purchases made using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.Recently, Asus also started the open sale system for its Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone. The Redmi Note 5 Pro competes with Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 6GB variant and Honor Play smartphones.Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.