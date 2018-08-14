English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Finally Available Via Open Sale in India

Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in two variants: 4GB RAM+64GB storage at Rs 14,999 while there’s a 6GB RAM option with 64GB storage for Rs 16,999.

News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2018, 10:56 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Finally Available Via Open Sale in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Finally Available Via Open Sale in India (image: News18.com)
Loading...
Redmi Note 5 Pro will now be available in open sales, with Xiaomi ending flash sales for the phone. Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in two variants: 4GB RAM+64GB storage at Rs 14,999 while there’s a 6GB RAM option with 64GB storage for Rs 16,999. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 14,000 off on exchange for another phone as well. There’s a Jio data offer on the phone as well with Rs 2,200 instant cash back and up to 4.5TB of extra data. Flipkart customers will get 5 percent discount on purchases made using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

Recently, Asus also started the open sale system for its Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone. The Redmi Note 5 Pro competes with Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 6GB variant and Honor Play smartphones.

Redmi Note 5 Pro Specifications:
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.

The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...