Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4 Prices Surge Post PCBA Tax Increase
Xiaomi has announced a price hike for the Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Mi TV 4.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has experienced a price increase. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi's much-sought budget offering with a Dual camera setup at the back, will now be available for purchase at an increased price. As per a recent tweet by the Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain, starting Tuesday, the Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available to the buyers at a starting price of Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. As per Xiaomi, the price hike for the smartphone comes as a direct impact of the recently increased PCBA import taxes and the ongoing depreciation of the Indian Rupee. The Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available at the revamped price on all existing sales point of the company including the official Xiaomi website, Xiaomi retail stores (Mi Homes), Flipkart as well as Xiaomi partner retail suppliers. In addition to the Rs 1000 price hike for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi's recently launched television offering, the Mi TV 4 will also be experiencing an increased price starting Tuesday.
As per the link shared by Manu Kumar Jain in his tweet, Xiaomi also wants to ensure a steady supply for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, posting it as another reason for the price hike. Xiaomi, however, will be selling the smartphone at its original price of Rs 13,999 for thos who have already pre-booked the device prior to the announcement. While the 4GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro will now be available at an increased market price, the price for the 6GB RAM variant stays the same, i.e. Rs 16,999.
The post shared by Manu Kumar Jain also mentions that the increased PCBA import taxes has resulted in a "significant increase" in costs for the company.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Specifications
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.
The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
