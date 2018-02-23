English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Receives 'Face Unlock' OTA Update
The latest MIUI 9 update brings the much-anticipated feature to XIaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro.
Xiaomi has rolled out the Face Unlock update for its Redmi Note 5 Pro devices. (Image: News18.com)
Xiaomi has rolled out the much anticipated OTA update for its recently launched smartphone - the Redmi Note 5 Pro. As promised by the company during the Redmi Note 5 Pro’s launch, the Face Unlock feature has been rolled out for the smartphone now. With this update, the Redmi Note 5 Pro becomes the first Xiaomi smartphone in India to receive the face unlock feature.
The new Face Unlock update is being made available to Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro users through a 1.6GB MIUI V9.2.4.0 NEIMIEK update. In addition to the Face Unlock, the new update also carries system optimisation features which will offer improved system stability.
Those who bought the Redmi Note 5 Pro in its first flash sale can avail the OTA update by opening Setting>System Updates on their Xiaomi smartphones.
Catch our review of the Redmi Note 5 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Specifications
The Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.
The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.
The 4GB RAM + 64GB memory variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage options has been priced at Rs 16,999. The Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available in four different colour options: Black, Lake Blue, Gold and Rose Gold.
Also Watch
The new Face Unlock update is being made available to Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro users through a 1.6GB MIUI V9.2.4.0 NEIMIEK update. In addition to the Face Unlock, the new update also carries system optimisation features which will offer improved system stability.
Those who bought the Redmi Note 5 Pro in its first flash sale can avail the OTA update by opening Setting>System Updates on their Xiaomi smartphones.
Catch our review of the Redmi Note 5 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Specifications
The Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.
The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.
The 4GB RAM + 64GB memory variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage options has been priced at Rs 16,999. The Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available in four different colour options: Black, Lake Blue, Gold and Rose Gold.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
- MIUI Update
- MIUI V9.2.4.0 NEIMIEK update
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Face Unlock
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Features
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
- MIUI Update
- MIUI V9.2.4.0 NEIMIEK update
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Face Unlock
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Features