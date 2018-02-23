Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Receives 'Face Unlock' OTA Update

Xiaomi has rolled out the much anticipated OTA update for its recently launched smartphone - the Redmi Note 5 Pro. As promised by the company during the Redmi Note 5 Pro’s launch, the Face Unlock feature has been rolled out for the smartphone now. With this update, the Redmi Note 5 Pro becomes the first Xiaomi smartphone in India to receive the face unlock feature.The new Face Unlock update is being made available to Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro users through a 1.6GB MIUI V9.2.4.0 NEIMIEK update. In addition to the Face Unlock, the new update also carries system optimisation features which will offer improved system stability.Those who bought the Redmi Note 5 Pro in its first flash sale can avail the OTA update by opening Setting>System Updates on their Xiaomi smartphones.The Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.The 4GB RAM + 64GB memory variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage options has been priced at Rs 16,999. The Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available in four different colour options: Black, Lake Blue, Gold and Rose Gold.