Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Red Colour Variant Launched in India at Starting Price of Rs 14,999

Red is my favourite colour! It is the colour of love ️❤️



Excited that we are launching the brand new Red coloured #RedmiNote5Pro, India's No. 1 selling dual camera phone!



Sale starts on https://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ today at 10am. 🕙 Coming soon on @Flipkart. #NayaNote 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gPFXpTc3Wd — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 4, 2018

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched Redmi Note 5 Pro Red variant in India today. The company had first launched the Red ‘Flame’ variant of the Redmi Note 5 in the Chinese market. The Red colour variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro has been launched in the country with prices starting at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM model. Meanwhile, the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant's price in India is Rs. 16,999.The company's Global VP and India Head Manu Kumar Jain, in a tweet on Tuesday announced the launch of the latest variant. He informed that the smartphone will go on sale on Tuesday via Mi.com at 10:00am IST. He also promised that it is "coming soon" to Flipkart as well.As for its specifications, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a similar display as the Redmi Note 5, same operating system and the battery efficiency.The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.