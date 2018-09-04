English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Red Colour Variant Launched in India at Starting Price of Rs 14,999
The Red colour variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro has been launched in the country with prices starting at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM model. Meanwhile, the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant's price in India is Rs. 16,999.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Red Colour Variant Launched in India at Starting Price of Rs 14,999
Loading...
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched Redmi Note 5 Pro Red variant in India today. The company had first launched the Red ‘Flame’ variant of the Redmi Note 5 in the Chinese market. The Red colour variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro has been launched in the country with prices starting at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM model. Meanwhile, the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant's price in India is Rs. 16,999.
The company's Global VP and India Head Manu Kumar Jain, in a tweet on Tuesday announced the launch of the latest variant. He informed that the smartphone will go on sale on Tuesday via Mi.com at 10:00am IST. He also promised that it is "coming soon" to Flipkart as well.
As for its specifications, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a similar display as the Redmi Note 5, same operating system and the battery efficiency.
The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.
The company's Global VP and India Head Manu Kumar Jain, in a tweet on Tuesday announced the launch of the latest variant. He informed that the smartphone will go on sale on Tuesday via Mi.com at 10:00am IST. He also promised that it is "coming soon" to Flipkart as well.
Red is my favourite colour! It is the colour of love ️❤️— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 4, 2018
Excited that we are launching the brand new Red coloured #RedmiNote5Pro, India's No. 1 selling dual camera phone!
Sale starts on https://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ today at 10am. 🕙 Coming soon on @Flipkart. #NayaNote 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gPFXpTc3Wd
As for its specifications, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a similar display as the Redmi Note 5, same operating system and the battery efficiency.
The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Why Did Xiaomi Attempt to Promote Poco F1 Camera Using Edited Photos From The Mi Mix 2S?
- A Music Festival Banned Cis-Men from Entering and Men on Twitter Aren't Taking it Well
- Yes, it Was Michael Jackson's Voice In that 1991 Episode of 'The Simpsons'
- BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday Step Out for a Lunch Together; See Pictures
- Olympic Quotas Secured by Silver Medallist Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...