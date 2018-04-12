English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Will be Available For Pre-Orders on Mi.com From April 13

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM option, while the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 16,999.

News18 Tech

Updated:April 12, 2018, 10:48 AM IST
Redmi Note 5 Pro will go up for pre-orders at 12 pm on Friday, April 13 via Mi.com. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is currently available only via flash sales on Flipkart and Mi.com. Xiaomi has already cancelled the cash on delivery (COD) payment option for the sales of Redmi Note 5 Pro on Mi.com and Flipkart to restrict reselling of the phone. Launched in February this year, the Redmi Note 5 Pro has been in high demand since the phone has been going out of stock in every flash sale held on Mi.com and Flipkart, as per Xiaomi. Redmi Note 5 Pro’s price is Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version, while the 6GB RAM and 64GB version is priced at Rs 16,999. Redmi Note 5 Pro is available in Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold colour options. Pre-orders are limited to one or two smartphones per order and there is no cash on delivery option. There’s also a Reliance Jio offer of Rs 2200 instant cashback with up to 4.5 TB data on the Jio network. Along with this buyers will also get a free 3-month subscription to Hungama Music.




Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro First Impressions Review: Xiaomi Enters 2018 With a Bang

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications

As for its specifications, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a similar display as the Redmi Note 5, same operating system and the battery efficiency.

The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.

Also Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999




Also Watch

