Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Will be Available For Pre-Orders on Mi.com From April 13
The Redmi Note 5 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM option, while the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 16,999.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Will be Available For Pre-Orders on Mi.com From April 13 (Image: News18.com)
Redmi Note 5 Pro will go up for pre-orders at 12 pm on Friday, April 13 via Mi.com. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is currently available only via flash sales on Flipkart and Mi.com. Xiaomi has already cancelled the cash on delivery (COD) payment option for the sales of Redmi Note 5 Pro on Mi.com and Flipkart to restrict reselling of the phone. Launched in February this year, the Redmi Note 5 Pro has been in high demand since the phone has been going out of stock in every flash sale held on Mi.com and Flipkart, as per Xiaomi. Redmi Note 5 Pro’s price is Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version, while the 6GB RAM and 64GB version is priced at Rs 16,999. Redmi Note 5 Pro is available in Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold colour options. Pre-orders are limited to one or two smartphones per order and there is no cash on delivery option. There’s also a Reliance Jio offer of Rs 2200 instant cashback with up to 4.5 TB data on the Jio network. Along with this buyers will also get a free 3-month subscription to Hungama Music.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications
As for its specifications, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a similar display as the Redmi Note 5, same operating system and the battery efficiency.
The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.
Mi Fans! #RedmiNote5Pro will be on pre-order on https://t.co/lzFXOcYa5q starting 12PM on April 13th on first-come-first-serve basis. Pre-orders to be shipped within 2-4 weeks.— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 12, 2018
We have always, and will continue to, stringently discourage unauthorized reselling across channels. pic.twitter.com/e9Vzi2yHLB
