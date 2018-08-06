Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Receives Face Unlock Support With MIUI 10 Global Beta Release

As promised by the Xiaomi during the Redmi Note 5 launch, the Face Unlock feature has been rolled out for the smartphone now. While the Redmi Note 5 Pro was the first to get face unlock, Xiaomi is now bringing the feature to Redmi Note 5 as well with the release of MIUI 10 Global beta version i.e. version 10.8.8.2. To enable Face Unlock on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, the smartphone should be running on MIUI 10 Global Beta version (v 10.8.8.2 or newer).Redmi Note 5 users can enable the face unlock feature on their smartphones by following these steps: Go to Settings > Lock screen and password > Manage face data > enable Face Unlock.The Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. Under the hood, the smartphone is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core chipset with 3/4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB storage with a hybrid SIM card slot. The smartphone has a 4000 mAh battery and runs on custom MIUI skin on the top. In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a 12-megapixel primary camera at the back with a f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front with LED selfie light and Beautify 3.0.The Redmi Note 5 comes in 158.5x75.45x8.05mm dimensions and weighs 180 grams. It also sports a fingerprint sensor placed at the back right below the camera. It offers a hybrid (Nano) SIM slot.