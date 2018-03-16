Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Sale Today at 12 PM: Here is How to Buy

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro is all set go on sale today at 12 PM. The Note 5 and Note 5 Pro, launched on February 14, will be available exclusively on home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart and Xiaomi’s Mi Store. The Redmi Note 5 comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM variant, while the 4GB RAM option is priced at Rs 11,999. Redmi Note 5 Pro will be also available in two variants- 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. Xiaomi has also partnered with Flipkart to provide several launch offers to the consumers, the key highlight among all of them is the Jio Rs 2200 cashback and double data offer.Following the lines of the Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi has brought the Redmi Note 5 priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The new Xiaomi budget offering is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0GHz.The Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a 12-megapixel primary camera at the back with a f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front with LED selfie light and Beautify 3.0. The Redmi Note 5 is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.The Redmi Note 5 comes in 158.5x75.45x8.05mm dimensions and weighs 180 grams. It also sports a fingerprint sensor placed at the back right below the camera. It offers a hybrid (Nano) SIM slot.The Redmi Note 5 will be available in four different colour options: Black, Lake Blue, Gold and Rose Gold.Xiaomi has brought another step up variant to the Redmi Note 5 in the form of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The smartphone boasts of a more appealing design, an enhanced processor efficiency and better camera capabilities as compared to the Redmi Note 5.As for its specifications, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a similar display as the Redmi Note 5, same operating system and the battery efficiency.The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.