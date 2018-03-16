English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Sale Today at 12 PM: Here is How to Buy
The Note 5 and Note 5 Pro, launched on February 14, will go on sale starting 12 PM, exclusively on home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart and Xiaomi’s Mi Store.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12PM (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro is all set go on sale today at 12 PM. The Note 5 and Note 5 Pro, launched on February 14, will be available exclusively on home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart and Xiaomi’s Mi Store. The Redmi Note 5 comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM variant, while the 4GB RAM option is priced at Rs 11,999. Redmi Note 5 Pro will be also available in two variants- 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. Xiaomi has also partnered with Flipkart to provide several launch offers to the consumers, the key highlight among all of them is the Jio Rs 2200 cashback and double data offer.
Also Read: 'Mi Exchange' Goes Online: Here's How to Exchange Your Old Smartphone For a New Xiaomi Phone
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Specifications
Following the lines of the Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi has brought the Redmi Note 5 priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The new Xiaomi budget offering is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0GHz.
The Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a 12-megapixel primary camera at the back with a f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front with LED selfie light and Beautify 3.0. The Redmi Note 5 is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.
The Redmi Note 5 comes in 158.5x75.45x8.05mm dimensions and weighs 180 grams. It also sports a fingerprint sensor placed at the back right below the camera. It offers a hybrid (Nano) SIM slot.
The Redmi Note 5 will be available in four different colour options: Black, Lake Blue, Gold and Rose Gold.
Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi 5 vs Redmi 4 [Specs Comparison]: Is The Full Screen Display Worth The Upgrade?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications
Xiaomi has brought another step up variant to the Redmi Note 5 in the form of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The smartphone boasts of a more appealing design, an enhanced processor efficiency and better camera capabilities as compared to the Redmi Note 5.
As for its specifications, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a similar display as the Redmi Note 5, same operating system and the battery efficiency.
The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.
Also Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999
Also Watch
Also Read: 'Mi Exchange' Goes Online: Here's How to Exchange Your Old Smartphone For a New Xiaomi Phone
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Specifications
Following the lines of the Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi has brought the Redmi Note 5 priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The new Xiaomi budget offering is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0GHz.
The Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a 12-megapixel primary camera at the back with a f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front with LED selfie light and Beautify 3.0. The Redmi Note 5 is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.
The Redmi Note 5 comes in 158.5x75.45x8.05mm dimensions and weighs 180 grams. It also sports a fingerprint sensor placed at the back right below the camera. It offers a hybrid (Nano) SIM slot.
The Redmi Note 5 will be available in four different colour options: Black, Lake Blue, Gold and Rose Gold.
Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi 5 vs Redmi 4 [Specs Comparison]: Is The Full Screen Display Worth The Upgrade?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications
Xiaomi has brought another step up variant to the Redmi Note 5 in the form of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The smartphone boasts of a more appealing design, an enhanced processor efficiency and better camera capabilities as compared to the Redmi Note 5.
As for its specifications, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a similar display as the Redmi Note 5, same operating system and the battery efficiency.
The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.
Also Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999
Also Watch
-
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Healthy Salad Tips That Aren't Boring
- SA and Australia Should be on Final Warnings for Behaviour: Mark Taylor
- KKR Spinner Sunil Narine's Action Reported Ahead of IPL
- Kartik Aaryan Turns Heads in a Pawan Sachdeva Ensemble at AIFW AW '18; See Pics
- Anupam Kher Visits Priyanka Chopra At Quantico Set In New York; See Pictures