Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Series Crosses 5 Million Sales in 4 Months
Xiaomi has sold more than 5 million units of the series within 4 months of its launch.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 series has crossed the 5 million sales mark. (Image: News18.com)
Xiaomi has recently announced that its Redmi Note 5 series that was launched 4 months back in the country has now crossed the 5 million units sale mark. The 5 million sales account sales through all the platforms on which the series' smartphones, including Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro, are available for purchase. The sales stats also includes all the storage variants of both the smartphones that went on sale in India.
A recent tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 series reads: "We're proud to announce that we've sold 5 MILLION UNITS of Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in just 4 months. Thank you for such an amazing response! RT this and help share the success. F-codes up for grabs". Notably, the company is also giving out F-codes for the smartphones.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Specifications
Xiaomi brought the Redmi Note 5 priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Xiaomi budget offering is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0GHz. The Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a 12-megapixel primary camera at the back with a f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front with LED selfie light and Beautify 3.0. The Redmi Note 5 is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.
The Redmi Note 5 comes in 158.5x75.45x8.05mm dimensions and weighs 180 grams. It also sports a fingerprint sensor placed at the back right below the camera. It offers a hybrid (Nano) SIM slot.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Specifications Pro
The Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a similar display as the Redmi Note 5, same operating system and the battery efficiency.
The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.
The 4GB RAM + 64GB memory variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage options has been priced at Rs 16,999. The Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available in four different colour options: Black, Lake Blue, Gold and Rose Gold.
We're proud to announce that we've sold 5 MILLION UNITS of Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in just 4 months. Thank you for such an amazing response! RT this and help share the success. F-codes up for grabs. pic.twitter.com/FjJgVgXWRn— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 28, 2018
