Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Series Crosses 5 Million Sales in 4 Months

We're proud to announce that we've sold 5 MILLION UNITS of Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in just 4 months. Thank you for such an amazing response! RT this and help share the success. F-codes up for grabs. pic.twitter.com/FjJgVgXWRn — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 28, 2018

Xiaomi has recently announced that its Redmi Note 5 series that was launched 4 months back in the country has now crossed the 5 million units sale mark. The 5 million sales account sales through all the platforms on which the series' smartphones, including Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro, are available for purchase. The sales stats also includes all the storage variants of both the smartphones that went on sale in India.A recent tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 series reads: "We're proud to announce that we've sold 5 MILLION UNITS of Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in just 4 months. Thank you for such an amazing response! RT this and help share the success. F-codes up for grabs". Notably, the company is also giving out F-codes for the smartphones.Xiaomi brought the Redmi Note 5 priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Xiaomi budget offering is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0GHz. The Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a 12-megapixel primary camera at the back with a f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front with LED selfie light and Beautify 3.0. The Redmi Note 5 is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.The Redmi Note 5 comes in 158.5x75.45x8.05mm dimensions and weighs 180 grams. It also sports a fingerprint sensor placed at the back right below the camera. It offers a hybrid (Nano) SIM slot.The Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a similar display as the Redmi Note 5, same operating system and the battery efficiency.The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.The 4GB RAM + 64GB memory variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage options has been priced at Rs 16,999. The Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available in four different colour options: Black, Lake Blue, Gold and Rose Gold.