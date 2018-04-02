Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Starts Receiving MIUI 9.5 Update With New Looks, Bug Fixes

Xiaomi has announced the rollout of the latest version of its MIUI to its recently launched budget smartphone - the Redmi Note 5. The new MIUI 9.5 software update is being made available to all the Redmi Note 5 users in and outside of India. The rollout takes place after Xiaomi brought the MIUI 9.5 to its other smartphone offerings including Redmi Note 4, Note 3 and others.With the MIUI 9.5.4.0.NCFMIFA update, Redmi Note 5 users will now receive several bug fixes, new features including quick search options, a new position of the search bar, sound recording for the screen recorder and a redesigned start page. MIUI 9.5 will also allow users to transfer apps between phones with or without using mobile data. Additionally, the Mi Mover will now support resumed interrupted transfers without the need to start the data transfer all over again. With the MIUI 9.5, the notification panel on the Redmi Note 5 will now also be optimised, with an all-new format for floating notifications when the phone is in the landscape mode.In terms of bug fixes, the system launcher issue faced on many Redmi Note 5 devices, wherein the launcher kept crashing after opening widgets, has now been resolved with the MIUI 9.5. Additionally, the update solves the closing setting issue faced when new apps are installed on the devices. The update also fixes the crop scrolling screenshots issue.A quick dial number feature has been added to the Redmi Note 5 devices with the MIUI 9.5, along with enhancements to TalkBack, Bluetooth switch and the system launcher.In order to install the latest MIUI update to your Redmi Note 5 devices, users need to open Settings> About phone > System updates. It is advisable to update the phone over a Wi-Fi connection rather than the mobile data.