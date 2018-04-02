English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Starts Receiving MIUI 9.5 Update With New Looks, Bug Fixes
Xiaomi has rolled out the all-new MIUI 9.5 on its Redmi Note 5 devices and it carries some major bug fixes and features.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 starts receiving MIUI 9.5. (Image: News18.com)
Xiaomi has announced the rollout of the latest version of its MIUI to its recently launched budget smartphone - the Redmi Note 5. The new MIUI 9.5 software update is being made available to all the Redmi Note 5 users in and outside of India. The rollout takes place after Xiaomi brought the MIUI 9.5 to its other smartphone offerings including Redmi Note 4, Note 3 and others.
With the MIUI 9.5.4.0.NCFMIFA update, Redmi Note 5 users will now receive several bug fixes, new features including quick search options, a new position of the search bar, sound recording for the screen recorder and a redesigned start page. MIUI 9.5 will also allow users to transfer apps between phones with or without using mobile data. Additionally, the Mi Mover will now support resumed interrupted transfers without the need to start the data transfer all over again. With the MIUI 9.5, the notification panel on the Redmi Note 5 will now also be optimised, with an all-new format for floating notifications when the phone is in the landscape mode.
Also read: Oppo F7 to go on Sale For The First Time at 12 pm Today: Here is How to Buy
In terms of bug fixes, the system launcher issue faced on many Redmi Note 5 devices, wherein the launcher kept crashing after opening widgets, has now been resolved with the MIUI 9.5. Additionally, the update solves the closing setting issue faced when new apps are installed on the devices. The update also fixes the crop scrolling screenshots issue.
A quick dial number feature has been added to the Redmi Note 5 devices with the MIUI 9.5, along with enhancements to TalkBack, Bluetooth switch and the system launcher.
How to install the new MIUI 9.5?
In order to install the latest MIUI update to your Redmi Note 5 devices, users need to open Settings> About phone > System updates. It is advisable to update the phone over a Wi-Fi connection rather than the mobile data.
Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999
Also Watch
With the MIUI 9.5.4.0.NCFMIFA update, Redmi Note 5 users will now receive several bug fixes, new features including quick search options, a new position of the search bar, sound recording for the screen recorder and a redesigned start page. MIUI 9.5 will also allow users to transfer apps between phones with or without using mobile data. Additionally, the Mi Mover will now support resumed interrupted transfers without the need to start the data transfer all over again. With the MIUI 9.5, the notification panel on the Redmi Note 5 will now also be optimised, with an all-new format for floating notifications when the phone is in the landscape mode.
Also read: Oppo F7 to go on Sale For The First Time at 12 pm Today: Here is How to Buy
In terms of bug fixes, the system launcher issue faced on many Redmi Note 5 devices, wherein the launcher kept crashing after opening widgets, has now been resolved with the MIUI 9.5. Additionally, the update solves the closing setting issue faced when new apps are installed on the devices. The update also fixes the crop scrolling screenshots issue.
A quick dial number feature has been added to the Redmi Note 5 devices with the MIUI 9.5, along with enhancements to TalkBack, Bluetooth switch and the system launcher.
How to install the new MIUI 9.5?
In order to install the latest MIUI update to your Redmi Note 5 devices, users need to open Settings> About phone > System updates. It is advisable to update the phone over a Wi-Fi connection rather than the mobile data.
Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- When MS Dhoni's Six Sealed India's Second World Cup Title After 28 Years
- Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil Has the Last Laugh as Stoke Police Get Cheeky
- Kawasaki Ninja 400 Launched in India at Rs 4.69 Lakh, to Take on KTM RC 390
- Defunct Chinese Space Laboratory Plunges Back to Earth over Pacific
- Arpita Khan Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez Recreate Salman Khan's Jumme Ki Raat Moment at Ahil's Birthday Party