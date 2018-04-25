English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 To Go On Flash Sale For 24-Hours on Mi.com on April 25, Sale Starts 12AM Tonight
This can also be Xiaomi's test sales run to make the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro also available for a day long sale later this month. Watch this space for more.
(Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
Xiaomi's most popular smartphones of 2018 the Redmi Note 5 and the Note 5 Pro have almost always been out of stock and the flash sales have left many disappointed. According to latest reports, Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi Note 5 will be made available for sale on 25th April 2018 for a full 24 hour period that will start at 12AM IST tonight. Sadly the Redmi Note 5 Pro which is one of the more desirable phones among the two will not be sold in this day-long sale.
The Redmi Note 5 comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM variant, while the 4GB RAM option is priced at Rs 11,999. Following the lines of the Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi has brought the Redmi Note 5 priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The new Xiaomi budget offering is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0GHz. The Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish.
It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a 12-megapixel primary camera at the back with a f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front with LED selfie light and Beautify 3.0. The Redmi Note 5 is backed by a 4000 mAh battery. The Redmi Note 5 comes in 158.5x75.45x8.05mm dimensions and weighs 180 grams. It also sports a fingerprint sensor placed at the back right below the camera. It offers a hybrid (Nano) SIM slot. The Redmi Note 5 is available in four different colour options: Black, Lake Blue, Gold and Rose Gold.
