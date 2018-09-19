English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Goes up For Sale Online Before Official Launch: Price, Specifications And More

The Redmi Note 6 Pro will come with two dual camera setups.

News18.com

Updated:September 19, 2018, 12:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Goes up For Sale Online Before Official Launch: Price, Specifications And More
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro. (Image: AliExpress)
Loading...
Rumours around Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro have started surfacing on the Internet as the hype for the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone increases. Now, a listing on AliExpress claims to have the successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro up for grabs and that too, before the smartphone's official launch. The e-commerce website also mentions the complete specifications of the device, labelling it as ‘Global Redmi Note 6 Pro’.

Earlier this week, leaked images of the Redmi Note 6 Pro had made their way online along with several specifications of the device. The recent listing confirms most of these specifications and if both the sources turn out to be true, we will be seeing a 6.26-inch full-HD+ notch display on the smartphone. In addition, the smartphone will carry two dual camera setups, one at the front and another at the back. The setups will come with 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel lenses on the front and 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel on the back.

As for the firepower on the Xiaomi smartphone, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled to a 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Several reports also mention another 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant in the making. The device will be backed by a 4000 mAh battery.

AliExpress lists the Redmi Note 6 Pro at a price of $193.99 and $218.99 in Black, Red, Rose Gold, and Blue colour options. As per the website, the shipping for the device will be available in the US, the UK, Spain, Brazil and other countries. India, however, is not included in the listed countries.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...