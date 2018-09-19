English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Goes up For Sale Online Before Official Launch: Price, Specifications And More
The Redmi Note 6 Pro will come with two dual camera setups.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro. (Image: AliExpress)
Loading...
Rumours around Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro have started surfacing on the Internet as the hype for the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone increases. Now, a listing on AliExpress claims to have the successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro up for grabs and that too, before the smartphone's official launch. The e-commerce website also mentions the complete specifications of the device, labelling it as ‘Global Redmi Note 6 Pro’.
Earlier this week, leaked images of the Redmi Note 6 Pro had made their way online along with several specifications of the device. The recent listing confirms most of these specifications and if both the sources turn out to be true, we will be seeing a 6.26-inch full-HD+ notch display on the smartphone. In addition, the smartphone will carry two dual camera setups, one at the front and another at the back. The setups will come with 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel lenses on the front and 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel on the back.
As for the firepower on the Xiaomi smartphone, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled to a 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Several reports also mention another 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant in the making. The device will be backed by a 4000 mAh battery.
AliExpress lists the Redmi Note 6 Pro at a price of $193.99 and $218.99 in Black, Red, Rose Gold, and Blue colour options. As per the website, the shipping for the device will be available in the US, the UK, Spain, Brazil and other countries. India, however, is not included in the listed countries.
Earlier this week, leaked images of the Redmi Note 6 Pro had made their way online along with several specifications of the device. The recent listing confirms most of these specifications and if both the sources turn out to be true, we will be seeing a 6.26-inch full-HD+ notch display on the smartphone. In addition, the smartphone will carry two dual camera setups, one at the front and another at the back. The setups will come with 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel lenses on the front and 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel on the back.
As for the firepower on the Xiaomi smartphone, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled to a 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Several reports also mention another 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant in the making. The device will be backed by a 4000 mAh battery.
AliExpress lists the Redmi Note 6 Pro at a price of $193.99 and $218.99 in Black, Red, Rose Gold, and Blue colour options. As per the website, the shipping for the device will be available in the US, the UK, Spain, Brazil and other countries. India, however, is not included in the listed countries.
- technology news
- xiaomi redmi note 6 pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Availability
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Features
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Here is What Shilpa Shinde Thinks About Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu's Affair
- This Young Fan's Reaction to Dhoni's Duck Against Hong Kong is Everything
- Love Yatri: Can't Have Arpita on Set When I'm Doing Romantic Scene, Says Aayush Sharma
- Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav Star as India Women Beat Sri Lanka in First T20I
- Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Spotted Prior to India Launch
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...