Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Launches Tomorrow; Goes on Sale on Flipkart This Friday
Redmi Note 6 Pro to Launch in India Tomorrow and will go on first sale on Nov 23 Via Flipkart
Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro launches in India on November 22, and it will go on first sale on Flipkart on November 23. Flipkart has roped in HDFC as its exclusive credit and debit card partner, so one can expect the bank to offer cashback or No-Cost EMI deals on the purchase of the Redmi Note 6 Pro. The Redmi Note 6 Pro was first launched in Thailand, and was consequently introduced in Indonesia early this month. In Indonesia, the smartphone is priced at Rs IDR 2,899,000 (around Rs 14,300) for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage is priced at IDR 3,299,000 (around Rs 16,250).
The newer Redmi Note 6 Pro has a 6.18-inch display with FHD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB or 6GB RAM coupled with 64GB storage with 256GB expandable storage support. Battery on Redmi Note 6 Pro remains 4,000mAh and it has 12MP+5MP rear camera with improved f/1.9 aperture and bigger pixel size of 1.4um.
On the front, Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a 20MP+2MP front camera. The phone will run MIUI 10, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. here is a fingerprint sensor at the back and interestingly, an infrared sensor for facial unlocking. Other specifications include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5 and micro USB 2.0 for charging.
